December 8, 2022

TAT welcomes New Thai AirAsia X Routes Connecting Bangkok with Australian Cities

6 hours ago TN
AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Kentaro IEMOTO / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has welcomed Thai AirAsia X’s new direct flights between Bangkok and the two major Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney, which launched earlier this month.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the two new direct flights, which have been launched just in time for Thailand’s peak tourist season, will make Bangkok and other Thai destinations more accessible to Australian tourists, allowing them to experience everything under the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.”

