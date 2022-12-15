15 Drug Smugglers Killed Near Thai-Myanmar Border in Chiang Mai

The Moei River viewed from the Thailand border with Myanmar.border. Photo: Manop.









CHIANG MAI, Dec 8 (TNA) – Soldiers and drug smugglers exchanged gunfire near the Thai-Myanmar border and the Doi Ang Khang mountain in Fang district and 15 suspects were found dead later.

There were two exchanges of gunfire yesterday evening after paramilitary rangers and solders from the Pha Muang Task Force spotted about 30 men carrying bags on a trail between Ban Pa Kha and Ban Khob Dong villages. Some of them were armed and led the group.

