Thailand to host international AIDS conference in Chiang Mai next week
Thailand is preparing to host an international conference on AIDS, between December 13th and 16th in Chiang Mai.
Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Diseases Control Department, said today (Wednesday) that the 51st UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board Meeting will focus on three main topics.
By Thai PBS World
