December 8, 2022

Thailand to host international AIDS conference in Chiang Mai next week

3 hours ago TN
Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre

Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre. Photo: UNAIDS.




Thailand is preparing to host an international conference on AIDS, between December 13th and 16th in Chiang Mai.

Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Diseases Control Department, said today (Wednesday) that the 51st UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board Meeting will focus on three main topics.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The Moei River

15 Drug Smugglers Killed Near Thai-Myanmar Border in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious at Chiang Mai Airport

4 days ago TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Moei River

15 Drug Smugglers Killed Near Thai-Myanmar Border in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago TN
Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre

Thailand to host international AIDS conference in Chiang Mai next week

3 hours ago TN
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Pattaya Police and Immigration step up overstay checks and safety patrols around Pattaya

3 hours ago TN
A big Yang Tree in Koh Phangan Island, Thailand

Kuwaiti man arrested on Koh Pha-ngan Island for 16 days of overstay

3 hours ago TN
Pattaya downtown

Two women in Pattaya duped out of 100,000 baht by scam call center gang

3 hours ago TN