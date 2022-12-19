Online Arsenals Raided In Chiang Mai, Surin And Chon Buri









BANGKOK, Dec 19 (TNA) – Police from the Police Cyber Task Force raided three illegal arsenals in Chiang Mai, Surin and Chon Buri provinces. They arrested four suspects and impounded 30 guns, 32,000 bullets, five luxury cars and cash worth altogether 50 million baht.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Ingkhapairote said police were informed that the users of Twitter accounts “LOX SANTOS” and “TEXAS GUN” illegally sold firearms online and guns, bullets, parts of rifles and unregistered rifles were available on a website.

TNA

