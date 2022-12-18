December 19, 2022

Religious activities nationwide to pray for Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s recovery

15 hours ago TN
Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: BunBn.




Religious activities and prayer sessions are being held in temples across Thailand in a spontaneous outpouring of love and good wishes for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, who is currently being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

People from all walks of life continue to stream to the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at the hospital to write their get well messages for the Princess in special books.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

