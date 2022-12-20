December 20, 2022

Alleged Drunk Driver in Pattaya Severely Injures Russian Motorist

A Thai pickup driver reportedly admitted that he was drunk after crashing into a Russian motorist severely injuring him early this morning, December 20th.

Sawang Boriboon rescue services rushed to the entrance of Soi Jomtien 11 at 1:00 AM where the accident took place. They found a Toyota Revo pickup truck with a broken bumper along with its driver, 34-year-old Mr. Chaiyan Moohan, in an uninjured condition.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

