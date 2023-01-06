First Flight from China to Thailand to Land on January 9

Air China Boeing757 at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

Air China Boeing757 at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. Photo: byeangel / flickr.




BANGKOK, Jan 6 (TNA) – The first flight from China after the COVID-19 pandemic will land in the country on Jan 9 with about 200 visitors from Xiamen and they will be among 300,000 arrivals from China expected in the first quarter of this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Acknowledging the information, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that workers in the tourism sector had not been fully restored and thus the country could gradually increase its capacity to welcome visitors due to the major problem of workers’ shortage.

