First Flight from China to Thailand to Land on January 9









BANGKOK, Jan 6 (TNA) – The first flight from China after the COVID-19 pandemic will land in the country on Jan 9 with about 200 visitors from Xiamen and they will be among 300,000 arrivals from China expected in the first quarter of this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Acknowledging the information, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that workers in the tourism sector had not been fully restored and thus the country could gradually increase its capacity to welcome visitors due to the major problem of workers’ shortage.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





