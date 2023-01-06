Pheu Thai MP stripped of parliamentary status by Supreme Court

4 hours ago TN
Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok

Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok. Image: Tevaprapas.




The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders has stripped Pheu Thai MP for Mukdahan Province, Anurak Tangpanithanont, of his parliamentary status as of December 15th, 2021, after finding him guilty of a gross violation of ethical conduct.

The court also withdrew his voting rights and the right to contest elections for ten years in its ruling, which was announced today (Friday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



