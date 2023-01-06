Fire Guts Auto Painting Plant in Bang Lamung

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




CHONBURI, Jan 6 (TNA) – An automotive painting plant caught fire and its damage was estimated at about 100 million baht.

The fire erupted at the plant in Bang Lamung district at about 4am. About 100 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were deployed to control the blaze and prevent it from reaching a tank containing about 15,000 liters of oil in the same compound.

