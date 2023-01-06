Roi Et schoolgirl stabbed to death by male relative

3 hours ago TN
Wat Burapha Phiram in Roi Et, the highest standing Buddha

View of Roi ET Town and Wat Burapha Phiram, the highest standing Buddha. Photo: Pexels.




ROI ET: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death in front of shocked students and teachers in Muang district on Friday morning by a male relative who had just got out of prison, police say.

The crime happened in front of Ban Lao Witthayakan School in tambon Nong Kaeo at about 8am. The attacker was a man who had followed the victim’s school bus on his motorcycle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Two die, one seriously injured in gold shop fire in Kalasin Monday night

3 days ago TN
A roundabout in Sisaket

40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket

2 weeks ago TN
Nakhon Ratchasima Train Station

Train lovers start bidding farewell to Korat station

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Thailand’s Proposal for Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Proof Angers and Panics International Travelers

53 mins ago TN
Prof. Yong Poovorawan

Thai virologist says Covid from the West is more dangerous than from China

58 mins ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

70-year-old British Ex-pat Shot Dead in Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
AIS Thailand logo

KTB to Partner with AIS on Virtual Bank Investment

3 hours ago TN
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

Thailand detects its first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant

3 hours ago TN