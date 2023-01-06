Roi Et schoolgirl stabbed to death by male relative

View of Roi ET Town and Wat Burapha Phiram, the highest standing Buddha. Photo: Pexels.









ROI ET: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death in front of shocked students and teachers in Muang district on Friday morning by a male relative who had just got out of prison, police say.

The crime happened in front of Ban Lao Witthayakan School in tambon Nong Kaeo at about 8am. The attacker was a man who had followed the victim’s school bus on his motorcycle.

