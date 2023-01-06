Thailand detects its first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.




Thailand’s first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant has been diagnosed and has been reported to GISAID, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of Medical Science Department, said today (Friday).

He explained that the XAY.2 is a combination of AY.45, a sub-variant of the Delta strain, and the Omicron BA.4/5 sub-variant, adding that only 344 cases have been detected globally so far.

