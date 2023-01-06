Thailand detects its first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.









Thailand’s first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant has been diagnosed and has been reported to GISAID, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of Medical Science Department, said today (Friday).

He explained that the XAY.2 is a combination of AY.45, a sub-variant of the Delta strain, and the Omicron BA.4/5 sub-variant, adding that only 344 cases have been detected globally so far.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

