Thailand detects its first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant
Thailand’s first case of COVID-19 XAY.2 variant has been diagnosed and has been reported to GISAID, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of Medical Science Department, said today (Friday).
He explained that the XAY.2 is a combination of AY.45, a sub-variant of the Delta strain, and the Omicron BA.4/5 sub-variant, adding that only 344 cases have been detected globally so far.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
