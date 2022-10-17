Thailand confirms two Omicron XBB cases, neither are serious









Two Omicron XBB cases have been found in Thailand, but both patients have already recovered, according to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Medical Sciences Department.

The first case is a 60-year-old foreign woman, who came from Hong Kong. She fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok for treatment. Her condition was not serious and she was discharged after completion of the quarantine period.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

