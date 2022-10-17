Monk-motorist hits motorcycle in Khon Kaen, one killed, one injured









KHON KAEN: A car driven by a temple abbot hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and injuring her younger brother, in Phon district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Pol Capt Natha Kijnongsuang, deputy chief investigator at Phon, said the car driver was Phra Sen Sikayom, 74, the abbot of Wat Suwannaram, Ban Nong Khurong in tambon Lomkhom.

