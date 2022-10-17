October 17, 2022

Monk-motorist hits motorcycle in Khon Kaen, one killed, one injured

16 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 ambulance at Khon Kaen Hospital

Toyota Commuter 3.0 ambulance at Khon Kaen Hospital. Photo: Chanokchon - CC BY-SA 4.0.




KHON KAEN: A car driven by a temple abbot hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and injuring her younger brother, in Phon district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Pol Capt Natha Kijnongsuang, deputy chief investigator at Phon, said the car driver was Phra Sen Sikayom, 74, the abbot of Wat Suwannaram, Ban Nong Khurong in tambon Lomkhom.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST



