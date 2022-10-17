Thailand Reports 11th Monkeypox Case
BANGKOK, Oct 17 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control reported the 11th monkeypox case, detected in Thailand.
Thares Krasanairawiwong, the department’s acting director-general said a 40-year-old Thai man worked as a masseur in Qatar. He had fallen ill on Oct 8 with a fever and rash on the hands, arms and hip before he returned to Thailand on Oct 15.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
