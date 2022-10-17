October 17, 2022

Thailand Reports 11th Monkeypox Case

16 hours ago
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 17 (TNA) – The Department of Disease Control reported the 11th monkeypox case, detected in Thailand.

Thares Krasanairawiwong, the department’s acting director-general said a 40-year-old Thai man worked as a masseur in Qatar. He had fallen ill on Oct 8 with a fever and rash on the hands, arms and hip before he returned to Thailand on Oct 15.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



