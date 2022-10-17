October 17, 2022

Army doubles down on anti-drug smuggling at borders

17 hours ago TN
Thai Border Patrol Police uniform

Thai Border Patrol officer. Photo: Payakh.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The suppression of illicit drugs is a national agenda as the Royal Thai Army announced it has seized more than 200 million methamphetamine pills along the border this year.

The Royal Thai Army has disclosed the outcomes of its collaborative effort with related agencies to suppress drug trafficking at border areas, resulting in 1,500 arrests so far this year.

