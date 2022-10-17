October 17, 2022

Canadian Man Fined for Rollerblading on Bangkok’s Road

17 hours ago TN
Motorcycles at Sukhumvit Soi 4/3 Nana intersection in Bangkok

Motorcycles at Sukhumvit Soi 4/3 Nana intersection in Bangkok. Photo: Khaosaming.




BANGKOK, Oct 17 (TNA) – A Canadian Man was fined 1,000 baht for rollerblading on Sukhumvit’s busy road.

A video clip showing him rollerblading through traffic on Sukhumvit Road went viral online and netizens expressed concern over his safety without protective gear on busy road.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



