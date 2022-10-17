October 17, 2022

Flood situation in Phuket is improving

17 hours ago TN
Rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Couple riding a scooter on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr.




The flood situation in Phuket has improved today (Monday), after heavy rains caused by a tropical depression.

Floodwater in Phuket has receded from Phuket Old Town, particularly around the clock tower, which was 30cm deep. Currently some roads remain closed for safety reasons.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



