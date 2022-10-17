Flood situation in Phuket is improving
The flood situation in Phuket has improved today (Monday), after heavy rains caused by a tropical depression.
Floodwater in Phuket has receded from Phuket Old Town, particularly around the clock tower, which was 30cm deep. Currently some roads remain closed for safety reasons.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
