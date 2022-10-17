October 17, 2022

Phuket Old Town suffered the worst flooding in fifty years this past weekend

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Phuket Old Town has suffered the worst flooding in 50 years this past weekend, said local residents to the media.

Phuket locals including Mr. Rewat Areerob, the President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), who said he is well over fifty but declined to give his exact age, told the Phuket Express since they were born this recent flood in the Phuket Old Town area “was the worst flooding in 50 years.”

