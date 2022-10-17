Phuket Old Town suffered the worst flooding in fifty years this past weekend









Phuket Old Town has suffered the worst flooding in 50 years this past weekend, said local residents to the media.

Phuket locals including Mr. Rewat Areerob, the President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), who said he is well over fifty but declined to give his exact age, told the Phuket Express since they were born this recent flood in the Phuket Old Town area “was the worst flooding in 50 years.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





