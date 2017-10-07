Saturday, October 7, 2017
Yemeni forces say ready to attack Saudi Arabia

Monument in Sana'a, Yemen
PanARMENIAN.Net – The spokesman for the anti-regime Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, stated on Friday, October 6 that his forces are prepared to carry out attacks in Saudi Arabia, Al-Masdar News says.

In remarks on Friday, the spokesman noted that the current stage of defending the country and confronting the Saudi-led aggression is the most important one.

The strategic defense operation aims to foil Saudi-led attempts to launch land attacks across Yemen, Luqman said, according to Yemeni SABA news agency.

