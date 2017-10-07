Libya’s Security Forces Reportedly Find Burial Sites of Over 20 Christians

The Libyan security forces have reportedly found the bodies of Coptic Christians from Egypt, killed by Daesh militants in Libya in 2015.

The bodies of more than twenty Egyptian Coptic Christians, executed by Daesh terrorists (a terrorist group that is banned in many countries, including Russia) in 2015 in Libya were discovered in the city of Sirte, the Egyptian newspaper al-Dustour writes, citing the statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Libya.

Libyan security forces reportedly detained the alleged perpetrators of this execution, who then revealed the location of their victims’ burial sites. The investigators checked the information and found the bodies of those 21 executed.

