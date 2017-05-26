Dozens Dead as Gunmen Attack Bus carrying Christians in Egypt

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 23 people have been killed and another 25 injured by gunmen who attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians near the city of Minya, according to Egyptian authorities.

The bus was ambushed by unknown gunmen near a Christian monastery on Friday morning and the Egyptian health ministry said there were dozens of casualties.

A Coptic activist said the bus and an accompanying car were attacked as they drove along an unpaved road towards the St Samuel monastery, around 140 miles south of Cairo, Telegraph reported.

The shooting is the latest in a string of bloody attacks against Egypt’s Coptic minority in the last year, many of them carried out by the Egyptian branch of the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS).

Full story: tasnimnews.com

