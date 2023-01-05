Heavy rain and strong wave warnings for Southern Thailand









Heavy rain and strong waves are in store for southern Thailand and in the Gulf of Thailand from today (January 5th) until January 8th, 2023.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued their latest weather warning today (January 5th). Low pressure is covering near the Borneo Island around the lower part of the South China Sea. A Northeast Monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf and Southern Thailand and will strengthen.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

