Heavy rain and strong wave warnings for Southern Thailand

13 hours ago TN
Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao, Surat Thani. Photo: YoTuT / flickr.




Heavy rain and strong waves are in store for southern Thailand and in the Gulf of Thailand from today (January 5th) until January 8th, 2023.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued their latest weather warning today (January 5th). Low pressure is covering near the Borneo Island around the lower part of the South China Sea. A Northeast Monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf and Southern Thailand and will strengthen.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Coral in Thailand

Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

1 day ago TN
Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park

Search for missing HTMS Sukhothai crew turns to Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine Park

1 day ago TN
Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

Rail plate screws removed in attempt to sabotage train services in Hat Yai

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Heavy rain and strong wave warnings for Southern Thailand

13 hours ago TN
Woman wearing a mask waiting for her flight at the airport during the covid pandemic

Proof of Covid jabs for all visitors to Thailand revived

14 hours ago TN
Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao

2,440 Road Accidents and 317 Deaths Recorded in Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

14 hours ago TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Measures on Chinese Visitors Expected Today

14 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire Damages Indian Restaurant in Pattaya

14 hours ago TN