Proof of Covid jabs for all visitors to Thailand revived

All visitors to Thailand must have at least two Covid jabs and those travelling onward to countries that require negative tests must have health insurance, under revised rules to deal with the revival of travel from China.









As well, visitors who will be travelling onward from Thailand to a country that requires a negative RT-PCR test result must provide proof of insurance. This will insure that they can meet the costs of their treatment if their test in Thailand is positive, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

