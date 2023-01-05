Proof of Covid jabs for all visitors to Thailand revived

14 hours ago TN

All visitors to Thailand must have at least two Covid jabs and those travelling onward to countries that require negative tests must have health insurance, under revised rules to deal with the revival of travel from China.

Woman wearing a mask waiting for her flight at the airport during the covid pandemic

Woman wearing a mask waiting for her flight at the airport during the covid pandemic. Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels.




All visitors to Thailand must show proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccinations under revised rules that coincide with the revival of travel from China, authorities said on Thursday.

As well, visitors who will be travelling onward from Thailand to a country that requires a negative RT-PCR test result must provide proof of insurance. This will insure that they can meet the costs of their treatment if their test in Thailand is positive, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao

2,440 Road Accidents and 317 Deaths Recorded in Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

14 hours ago TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Measures on Chinese Visitors Expected Today

14 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Cannabis guide for tourists issued

14 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Heavy rain and strong wave warnings for Southern Thailand

13 hours ago TN
Woman wearing a mask waiting for her flight at the airport during the covid pandemic

Proof of Covid jabs for all visitors to Thailand revived

14 hours ago TN
Road in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao

2,440 Road Accidents and 317 Deaths Recorded in Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

14 hours ago TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Measures on Chinese Visitors Expected Today

14 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire Damages Indian Restaurant in Pattaya

14 hours ago TN