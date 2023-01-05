2,440 Road Accidents and 317 Deaths Recorded in Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’









Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) today (January 5th) reported a total of 241 road accidents, with 253 injuries and 25 deaths, on the seventh day (January 4th) of the ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’ road accidents campaign.

Accidents were mostly caused by excessive speeding (34.85 percent). About 80.24 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

