2,201 Road Accidents and 282 Deaths Recorded During Six Days of Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

12 hours ago TN
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) today (January 4th) reported a total of 239 road accidents, with 259 injuries and 15 deaths, on the sixth day yesterday (January 3rd) of the ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’ road accidents campaign.

Accidents were mostly caused by excessive speeding (38.49 percent), followed by drunk driving (24.27 percent). About 82.73 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

By Goongnang Suksawat
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

