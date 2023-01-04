6,992 Drunk-Driving Cases Recorded in 6 Days









BANGKOK, Jan 4 (TNA) – There were 6,992 drunk-driving cases in six days and the country needed serious measures on the wrongdoers, according to the director-general of the Probation Department.

Weerakit Harnpariphan, director-general of the department, said courts ordered probation for 6,992 drunk-driving cases from Dec 29, 2022, to Jan 3, 2023. They formed 96.08% of the 7,277 cases in which probation was ordered during the same period.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

