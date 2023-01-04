Public Health Ministry Reaffirms Confidence in Thai Health System

19 hours ago TN
The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok

The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok. Photo: Preecha MJ. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has reaffirmed its confidence in Thailand’s medical system, as well as its ability to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as the kingdom prepares to welcome an influx of Chinese tourists.

It further noted that Thailand has already demonstrated its ability to control COVID infections and prevent death better than many other countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also assured that the nation has sufficient medical supplies and personnel to handle potential cases.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags: , , , , ,

