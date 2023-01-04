Search for missing HTMS Sukhothai crew turns to Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine Park









Search teams from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) started scouring all the islands in the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park, off Surat Thani Province, today (Wednesday), for the five missing crew, according to RTN Spokesman Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin.

He said that the teams have completed the search of 33 islands in the Mo Ko Chumphon National Marine Park, but did not find any of the missing crew of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

