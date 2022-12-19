Oil tanker runs aground near Songkhla beach, cargo ship sinks off Surat Thani









An oil tanker ran aground on the coast of Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla and a cargo ship capsized in the seas of Surat Thani province yesterday (Sunday).

Initial reports said that the captain and eight crew members of the cargo ship managed to escape from the sinking vessel in a life raft and were taken to Chaiya district hospital by the emergency services, who responded to the vessel’s SOS signal.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

