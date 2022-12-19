December 19, 2022

Oil tanker runs aground near Songkhla beach, cargo ship sinks off Surat Thani

5 hours ago TN
Cargo vessel

A cargo vessel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




An oil tanker ran aground on the coast of Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla and a cargo ship capsized in the seas of Surat Thani province yesterday (Sunday).

Initial reports said that the captain and eight crew members of the cargo ship managed to escape from the sinking vessel in a life raft and were taken to Chaiya district hospital by the emergency services, who responded to the vessel’s SOS signal.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Gas cilinders

100 Gas Cylinders Float in Flooded Roads in Hat Yai

13 hours ago TN
Ferry harbour in Thailand

Ferry services suspended in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao amid storms

1 day ago TN
Floods in Hat Yai, Songkhla

Flooding in Songkhla, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

Thai Navy scales down search areas for 31 missing soldiers

16 mins ago TN
Elon Musk during a press conference

Elon Musk loses poll he created on whether he should continue running Twitter

5 hours ago TN
Cargo vessel

Oil tanker runs aground near Songkhla beach, cargo ship sinks off Surat Thani

5 hours ago TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Debt Resolution Expo Concludes in Chiang Mai

13 hours ago TN
Gas cilinders

100 Gas Cylinders Float in Flooded Roads in Hat Yai

13 hours ago TN