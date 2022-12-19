Thai navy vessel with crew of 106 sinks in rough seas in Gulf of Thailand









The Royal Thai Navy’s (RTN) Ratanakosin-class corvette, HMS Sukhothai, sank in rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand at about 11.30pm on Sunday night.

The RTN reported this morning (Monday) that 77 of the 110 officers and men on board have been rescued, with the remaining 33 still floating in the sea. Three were seriously injured. The ship sank after it took on a lot of sea water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

