Debt Resolution Expo Concludes in Chiang Mai









BANGKOK (NNT) – Debt has become a major problem for many Thais, especially in the aftermath of the global pandemic. The government has marked 2022 as the “year for household debt resolution” with four expos held throughout the year. The latest of these expo recently concluded in Chiang Mai province.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inaugurated the third “Debt Resolution Expo” for 2022 at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center. The expo was jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Government Financial Institutions Association.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

