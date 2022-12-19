December 19, 2022

100 Gas Cylinders Float in Flooded Roads in Hat Yai

13 hours ago TN
Gas cilinders

Gas cilinders. Photo: Krish Dulal.




SONGKHLA, Dec 19 (TNA) – People were startled with about 100 gas cylinders floating on flooded roads in Kho Hong municipality in Hat Yai district while a landslide toppled about 10 power poles in another area of this southern province.

Run-off hit Kho Hong municipality at about 10pm on Dec 18 and washed about 100 gas cylinders from a flooded gas cylinder filling station. Its employees hurriedly retrieved the floated cylinders from floodwater.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

