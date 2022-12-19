December 19, 2022

Elon Musk loses poll he created on whether he should continue running Twitter

5 hours ago

Elon Musk loses survey on whether he should continue to run Twitter: “I will abide by the results.”

Elon Musk during a press conference

Elon Musk during a press conference. Photo: Thomas Hawk / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Twitter owner mogul Elon Musk on Monday launched a survey from his own Twitter account, which he promised would be binding, to ask users whether he should continue to lead the social network.

The question is clear: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” says the note posted by the billionaire, who then warns in another post, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

After twelve hours of voting and more than 17.5 million user votes, a majority of 57.5% chose in favor of Musk leaving the board.

He also tweeted another message in which he announced that “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes”, and added “My apologies. Won’t happen again”, without clarifying what he was referring to.

Faced with the avalanche of comments generated by his announcement, Musk clarified: “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

He then added that “No one wants the job who can actually keep the list alive. There is no successor.”

Musk’s landing at Twitter has been followed by numerous controversies, and the most serious have been those concerning the content policy and censorship issues such as the recent journalists’ accounts suspended for tracking Elon Musk or by criticizing the owner of the social network.

-Thailand News (TN)



