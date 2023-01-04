Famous Commentator Arrested for Boy Molestation
BANGKOK, Jan 4 (TNA) – A 60-year-old Thai folk music commentator and dance instructor was being prosecuted for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old boy.
Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said that the teenager got to know the commentator during the shooting of a TV program. They then communicated via phone and Facebook but sex topics were raised during their conversations.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
