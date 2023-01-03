Anutin Assures There Will be no Lockdown when China Re-opens Borders









The Thai Minister of Public Health announced on Tuesday, January 3rd, that Thailand will not implement lockdown or strict regulations in response to the easing of harsh travel restrictions that is soon to take effect in China next Sunday.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that he has decided at a meeting with the Medical Affairs Committee that Thailand will not implement any specific measures against Chinese arrivals, as the country already has effective measures in place.

As for testing for the coronavirus, Mr. Anutin said it is “unnecessary,” adding if there is any medical issue, we leave it to the Department of Disease Control, which is responsible for disease prevention and surveillance, to determine the necessary measures without causing harm to the country’s economic system.

