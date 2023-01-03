Anutin Assures There Will be no Lockdown when China Re-opens Borders

3 hours ago TN
People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: T. Watanabe / Pixabay.




The Thai Minister of Public Health announced on Tuesday, January 3rd, that Thailand will not implement lockdown or strict regulations in response to the easing of harsh travel restrictions that is soon to take effect in China next Sunday.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that he has decided at a meeting with the Medical Affairs Committee that Thailand will not implement any specific measures against Chinese arrivals, as the country already has effective measures in place.

As for testing for the coronavirus, Mr. Anutin said it is “unnecessary,” adding if there is any medical issue, we leave it to the Department of Disease Control, which is responsible for disease prevention and surveillance, to determine the necessary measures without causing harm to the country’s economic system.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

1,960 Road Accidents and 263 Deaths Recorded During Five Days of Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

14 hours ago TN
A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket

Three ministries to meet Thursday to prepare for return of Chinese tourists

15 hours ago TN
Tourists visiting a floating market in Thailand

20 Million International Travelers Expected to Visit Thailand in 2023

15 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Anutin Assures There Will be no Lockdown when China Re-opens Borders

3 hours ago TN
Covid temperature test

China calls COVID restrictions on travelers from its territory ‘unacceptable’ and threatens retaliation

5 hours ago TN
Floating houses in Phitsanulok

Fisherman catches student’s body in Phitsanulok

5 hours ago TN
Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

Rail plate screws removed in attempt to sabotage train services in Hat Yai

5 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

1,960 Road Accidents and 263 Deaths Recorded During Five Days of Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

14 hours ago TN