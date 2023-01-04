Chinese visitors won’t face discrimination: Anutin

Groups of Chinese tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated that any new Covid-related measures adopted in Thailand will not discriminate against travellers from any country, including China.

He made the comment ahead of a meeting scheduled for Thursday at Government House, where authorities are expected to finalise measures that would apply to visitors arriving from Covid-plagued China and from other countries.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

