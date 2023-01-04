Chinese visitors won’t face discrimination: Anutin
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated that any new Covid-related measures adopted in Thailand will not discriminate against travellers from any country, including China.
He made the comment ahead of a meeting scheduled for Thursday at Government House, where authorities are expected to finalise measures that would apply to visitors arriving from Covid-plagued China and from other countries.
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
