Female chef crashes into baht bus in Pattaya and suffers serious injuries









A 42-year-old woman was in critical condition after crashing her motorbike into a baht bus that was exiting a convenience store in Pattaya. The baht bus driver reportedly admitted that his vehicle’s bumper poked out onto the road and might have caused the accident.

The victim, identified as Ms. Sunita Thepmanee, was a chef at an unnamed restaurant in Pattaya, according to Sawang Boriboon rescuers who came to her rescue. She was found sprawling unconsciously on the road in front of a 7-11 convenience store in Soi Kho Phai 5, South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





