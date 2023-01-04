Female chef crashes into baht bus in Pattaya and suffers serious injuries

13 hours ago TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A 42-year-old woman was in critical condition after crashing her motorbike into a baht bus that was exiting a convenience store in Pattaya. The baht bus driver reportedly admitted that his vehicle’s bumper poked out onto the road and might have caused the accident.

The victim, identified as Ms. Sunita Thepmanee, was a chef at an unnamed restaurant in Pattaya, according to Sawang Boriboon rescuers who came to her rescue. She was found sprawling unconsciously on the road in front of a 7-11 convenience store in Soi Kho Phai 5, South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Railway Station, Chon Buri

Motorcyclist Dies After Trying to Beat Train in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Illegal online gun dealer busted in Sattahip

7 days ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Italian man who allegedly showed off his genitals to children in Pattaya arrested while trying to flee Thailand

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov equipped with Zircon missiles. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and can evade anti-aircraft defense systems. The missile's flight speed exceeds Mach 9

Russia deploys for the first time a frigate equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles

11 hours ago TN
Coral in Thailand

Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

12 hours ago TN
Mỹ Tho, a city in the Tiền Giang province in Southern Vietnam

Thai, the 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter hole in Vietnam, declared dead

12 hours ago TN
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

2,201 Road Accidents and 282 Deaths Recorded During Six Days of Thailand’s ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

12 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha went to the southern province of Songkhla to inspect water management and visit flood victims

Prayut expects to join United Thai Nation Party formally on Jan 9th

12 hours ago TN