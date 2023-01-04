Prayut expects to join United Thai Nation Party formally on Jan 9th

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha went to the southern province of Songkhla to inspect water management and visit flood victims. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to apply formally for membership of the United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) on Monday January 9th at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Informed party sources said today (Wednesday) that the prime minister had chosen January 9th as an auspicious date to apply for party membership and the party agreed to the convention centre as a grand venue befitting the official presentation of General Prayut as the party’s candidate for the next prime minister.

