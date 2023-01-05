Measures on Chinese Visitors Expected Today

14 hours ago TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Rameshe999. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said measures to welcome Chinese visitors would be concluded without any discrimination today and they would be advised to buy health insurance.

Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister said representatives from relevant organizations including the Public Health Ministry and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports would meet at Government House at 3pm on Jan 5 to conclude measures to welcome Chinese visitors in the wake of the Chinese government’s decision to reopen its country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

