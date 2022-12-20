December 20, 2022

No charges against Thaksin or Yingluck over controversial G-to-G rice deals

15 mins ago TN
Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in Tokyo, Japan

Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Paetongtarn Shinawatra (ingshin21) / Instagram.




Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission has decided not to press charges, against former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra or former Pheu Thai MP Yaowapa Wongsawat, in connection with the fraudulent government-to-government rice deals between Thailand and China almost a decade ago.

By a vote of 6:1, the commission ruled on Monday that, since its predecessor had already dropped the charges against them, to reissue the charges might not be lawful and could be considered to be “double jeopardy.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

