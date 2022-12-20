Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Visits Phuket to Monitor Flood Situation

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018. DOD photo by Lisa Ferdinando. CC BY 2.0.









Deputy prime minister General Prawit Wongsuwan and his team visited flood victims in Phuket and laid a plan to tackle the coastal erosion problem.

General Prawit arrived in Phuket on the evening of December 19th and greeted citizens at the Mueang Komaphat temple in the Talang district. He was welcomed by Phuket’s deputy governor Anupaprodkwan Yodrabram.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

