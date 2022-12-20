Tourists forces to leave Samui Island by plane as bad weather throws a wrench in travel plans









On December 19th, the order restricting boats is to remain in effect with no new announcements. There are strong waves of up to four meters in the open sea in the Gulf of Thailand near Samui Island, Pha Ngan Island and Tao Island.

Thais and foreigners on Samui Island have had to change their plans by leaving Samui Island via Bangkok Airways at the Samui International Airport instead of by ferry.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





