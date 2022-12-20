December 20, 2022

Tourists forces to leave Samui Island by plane as bad weather throws a wrench in travel plans

1 hour ago TN
Aircraft ready for take-off at Koh Samui Airport

Aircraft ready for take-off at Koh Samui Airport. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




On December 19th, the order restricting boats is to remain in effect with no new announcements. There are strong waves of up to four meters in the open sea in the Gulf of Thailand near Samui Island, Pha Ngan Island and Tao Island.

Thais and foreigners on Samui Island have had to change their plans by leaving Samui Island via Bangkok Airways at the Samui International Airport instead of by ferry.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

