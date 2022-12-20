December 20, 2022

Ferry services in Koh Samui reopen every half hour

Ferry to Koh Samui

Ferry to Koh Samui island. Photo: Pedro Krtička. CC BY 3.0.




Ferries have resumed normal operations after a 2-day suspension due to strong winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand, according to Surat Thani’s governor.

At 5:30 AM today, December 20th, local media reported the ferry services in Koh Samui in the Ang Thong subdistrict have re-opened again after being suspended for two days.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express



