December 23, 2022

Wonderfruit Festival in Banglamung releases statement about two foreigners who passed away

6 hours ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.




Two foreigners were found unconscious during the Wonderfruit Festival in the greater Pattaya area and they were later pronounced dead. The Wonderfruit Festival was held on December 15th to December 18th, 2022 in Banglamung.

The Nongprue Police Chief Colonel Damrong Eiampairoj told The Pattaya News that they were notified that two male foreigners were transferred from the festival to nearby hospitals after they were found by other revelers unconscious overnight on December 17th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



