Khao San Road New Year countdown cancelled









The New Year’s Eve countdown on Khao San Road will be cancelled in light of the current “fragile” mood, but entertainment venues in the popular tourist hangout will be open as usual, a local business leader says.

Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association, confirmed the decision on Saturday.

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

