December 25, 2022

Khao San Road New Year countdown cancelled

3 hours ago TN
Khao San Road in Bangkok

Khao San Road in Bangkok. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




The New Year’s Eve countdown on Khao San Road will be cancelled in light of the current “fragile” mood, but entertainment venues in the popular tourist hangout will be open as usual, a local business leader says.

Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association, confirmed the decision on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



