December 25, 2022

Petrol pump at PTT service station in Yala torched

3 hours ago TN
PTT gas station in Thailand

PTT gas station in Thailand. Photo: Paul Gorduiz. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Suspected southern insurgents set fire to a petrol pump at a service station in Than To district of the southern province of Yala on Saturday night. There were no casualties.

Than To police said that, shortly before midnight last night, an explosion was heard at the PTT station on Road 410 in Than To sub-district. Police were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



