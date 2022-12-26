December 26, 2022

Fire destroys homes at refugee camp in Kanchanaburi

9 hours ago TN
Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi

Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi. Photo: PxHere. CC0.




KANCHANABURI: A fire at a camp sheltering war refugees from Myanmar in Sangkhla Buri district burned down 21 houses and damaged 10 others on Sunday.

Suthiporn Siwawetpikul, the Sangkhla Buri district chief, said the camp houses about 3,400 Myanmar war refugees and at Ban Ton Yang, the Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Lu.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST



