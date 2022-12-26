Fire destroys homes at refugee camp in Kanchanaburi









KANCHANABURI: A fire at a camp sheltering war refugees from Myanmar in Sangkhla Buri district burned down 21 houses and damaged 10 others on Sunday.

Suthiporn Siwawetpikul, the Sangkhla Buri district chief, said the camp houses about 3,400 Myanmar war refugees and at Ban Ton Yang, the Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Lu.

