JP THE WAVY, Suboi, Oak Soe Khant, Tarvethz & more international artists performed at Big Mountain Music Festival 2022

The Big Mountain Music Festival – INTERFLOW: CHAPTER 1, presented by bpm plus asia recap video has been launched on youtube. At least 100,000 people joined in the Big Mountain music festival 2022 in Nakhon Ratchasima. The festival was held on December 10th to December 11th, 2022 at the Ocean in Khao Yai, Pak Chong district

For the first time in its history, Big Mountain Music Festival brought its first and biggest lineup of international music artists, predominantly hip-hop artists, and its 12th edition on December 10 and 11, 2022 at The Ocean Khao Yai, Nong Nam Daeng, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

INTERFLOW: CHAPTER 1 is part of Big Mountain Music Festival’s momentous return

After being cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival has since announced that it will expand its programming by incorporating more genres and international artists in the lineup. Tickets sold-out within 9 hours, with more than 100,000 people attending the festival.

Southeast Asia’s biggest outdoor festival partnered with music label bpm plus asia and entertainment organization M.A.U Collective to launch INTERFLOW: CHAPTER 1, a set of performances showcasing artists from Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Thailand.

The packed 45-minute set, which will take place at the Egg Stage, featured 11 of the biggest names in Asian hip-hop, including Japan’s JP THE WAVY, DJ CHARI, Kidella,

Bleecker Chrome, and will mark the first Thailand performance of girl group Posh Girls and ushering the new generation of Japanese music via STARKIDS;

Vietnam’s queen of hip-hop Suboi; Myanmar’s pop hitmaker Oak Soe Khant; and Thailand’s very own rising rap stars, TARVETHZ, K.Aglet, and Artrilla.

They joined the earlier-announced Thai hip-hop artists such as AUTTA x Namemt x AINN x flower.far x Fizzie, Thai rap legend F.HERO and artists from his High Cloud Entertainment label, and Gen Z superstar MILLI, among many others.

The INTERFLOW lineup was curated to reflect the contemporary rap scene and the theme of “WHAT’S POPPIN’”—aiming to maximize the festival attendees’ experience and create memorable moments that will be talked about and passed onto future generations.

The project aims to connect Asian artists and help bring Asian hip-hop to the world beyond the Internet but bringing the connection closer and personally through live shows and music festivals.

M.A.U Collective and bpm plus asia share their vision of “building and leveraging

A diverse culture by embracing Asian hip-hop and connecting the communities with passion, creativity, and dedication.”

M.A.U Collective

