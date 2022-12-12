December 12, 2022

At least one hundred thousand people join in the Big Mountain music festival in Nakhon Ratchasima

Big Mountain Music Festival in Nakhon Ratchasima

Big Mountain Music Festival in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Big Mountain Music Festival / Facebook.




At least a hundred thousand people joined in the Big Mountain Music Festival over the past weekend. The music festival returned after two years of being basically canceled due to Covid-19.

Mrs. Watcharee Pratchanusorn, the President of the Tourism Council of Nakhon Ratchasima, told TPN Media “The festival was held on December 10th to December 11th, 2022 at the Ocean in Khao Yai, Pak Chong district.”

By Goongnang Suksawat





