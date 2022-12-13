Pregnant woman killed, 14 hurt when pickup rear-ends truck in Songkhla
A pregnant woman was killed and 14 other people injured when a pickup truck taking people to work rear-ended a parked truck loaded with logs in Thepha district of Songkhla on Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on Pattani-Songkhla Road at Krong Itam village in tambon Koh Saba, said Pol Capt Vivorn Khunkaew, deputy investigation chief at Thepha police station, and was reported around 6.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
