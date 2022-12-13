December 13, 2022

Pregnant woman killed, 14 hurt when pickup rear-ends truck in Songkhla

1 hour ago TN
Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Road signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla. photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




A pregnant woman was killed and 14 other people injured when a pickup truck taking people to work rear-ended a parked truck loaded with logs in Thepha district of Songkhla on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Pattani-Songkhla Road at Krong Itam village in tambon Koh Saba, said Pol Capt Vivorn Khunkaew, deputy investigation chief at Thepha police station, and was reported around 6.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Norwegian man arrested in Koh Samui for 15 days of overstay

1 day ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Three Indian tourists arrested for stealing shorts and a bracelet in Krabi

1 day ago TN
Buddha statues

Seventeen ancient Buddhist temples in the Deep South to be renovated next year

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party

48 mins ago TN
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

PM Prayut Arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU Summit

51 mins ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Cold Fronts Bringing Chills to Most of Thailand This Week

1 hour ago TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Thai police admission exam cheaters face criminal association charges

1 hour ago TN
Hills in Uan, Pua District, Nan, Thailand

Police to Question Actress on Illegal Resort Hotel in Nan

1 hour ago TN