Pregnant woman killed, 14 hurt when pickup rear-ends truck in Songkhla









A pregnant woman was killed and 14 other people injured when a pickup truck taking people to work rear-ended a parked truck loaded with logs in Thepha district of Songkhla on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Pattani-Songkhla Road at Krong Itam village in tambon Koh Saba, said Pol Capt Vivorn Khunkaew, deputy investigation chief at Thepha police station, and was reported around 6.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





